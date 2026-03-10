Tribal couple sells newborn baby for Rs 1.7 lakh in Telangana

Based on a complaint, the ICDS Supervisor Vijayalakshmi, along with the Havelighanpur police, visited Chegunta, where the couple confessed to selling the child.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th March 2026 12:58 pm IST|   Updated: 10th March 2026 1:54 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: A tribal couple in Telangana’s Medak allegedly sold their newborn baby to a childless couple from Kamareddy for Rs 1.7 lakh.

The incident came to light on Monday, March 9, when an Anganwadi worker noticed that the tribal couple and the newborn were missing. The mother had given birth to a boy on February 10 at Havelighanpur mandal in Medak.

She visited the Angawadi centre to buy eggs and food regularly. The Anganwadi worker visited the woman’s house and found it locked. When she made enquiries, neighbours informed that the couple had left for their relatives’ home.

On Monday, the villagers spotted the tribal couple in Chegunta without the baby and informed the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS). Based on a complaint, ICDS Supervisor Vijayalakshmi, along with the Havelighanpur Police, visited Chegunta, where the couple confessed to selling the child.

The police registered a case and further investigation is underway.

