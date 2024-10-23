Telangana couple sell their baby, then seek police help to retrieve her

Hyderabad: A couple from Vemulawada sold their infant girl under the influence of alcohol at a toddy compound on Tuesday evening, October 23. After they lodged a complaint seeking the return of their child, Vemulawada police acted swiftly and rescued the child from the person who paid Rs 1 lakh to buy the baby.

Shyamala, 30, and Ravinder, 35, had met one Lakshmi from Jagtial at a toddy compound, where the deal was struck between the two parties for Rs 90,000, for which the parents signed a bond.

According to the circle inspector of Vemulawada police station, Ravinder was drunk at the time, and Shyamala was present when the deal was made.

In a video from the police station, Shyamala could be seen saying that she had four children from her first husband, after whose death she married a man and gave birth to a baby girl.

“Two of the children are living with us, and I put two in the hostel,” she informed the police.

She said that though she tried to contact the person who bought her baby to request her to return her child, the phone was switched off.

Vemulawada police found the baby and handed her over to Shyamala and Ravinder on Wednesday morning.