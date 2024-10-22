Telangana: Addl collector booked over disproportionate assets worth Rs 5 cr

Hyderabad: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials registered a case against the additional collector, (land revenue), Ranga Reddy district for possessing assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

Following the case, the ACB searched the houses of the official M Venkata Bhoopal Reddy, the additional collector and his relatives and found Rs 5,05,71,676 registered in his name and that of his relatives and benami.

ACB officials said the actual market value of the properties identified by the ACB is far higher in the open market.