Mahesh Babu and his love for Hyderabadi Biryani

Hyderabad: When someone says Hyderabad, what’s the first thing that comes to your mind? It is Hyderabadi Biryani or the rich Haleem, agree? Biryani is one lip-smacking dish that has been ruling the hearts of not just the city residents but also celebrities from across the country. From Bollywood A-listers to Tollywood stars, we have often seen celebs binging on delicious Hyderabad Biryani putting aside their fitness regime and diets. T-town prince Mahesh Babu is no exception.

In the latest media conversation, Mahesh’s wife and former actress Namrata Shirodhkar spilled beans on the star’s love for the city’s authentic Biryani. “I love South Indian food, but Mahesh, Sitara and Gautam love Hyderabadi Biryani.”

Mahesh Babu too has often expressed his love for biryani. During one of his ‘Ask Me Anything’ sessions on Instagram, the Athadu actor was asked about his favourite colour and food. To which he replied, ‘My favourite colour is blue and I love my traditional Hyderabadi Biryani.”

Blue & Hyderabad Biryani are ❤



During his appearance on KBC Telugu (Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu) with Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu revealed his favorite foods and recalled how much he enjoyed eating food that was made by his grandmother. He had also expressed his love for Hyderabadai Biryani.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarkaaru Vaari Paata. He has two movies with S S Rajamouli and Trivikram Srinivas.