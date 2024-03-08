Mahesh Babu buys new property near Hyderabad, a farmhouse?

Hyderabad: Celebrated Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu, known for his stellar performances and massive success in the film industry, has added another feather to his cap. The superstar has now added one more property to his portfolio.

Mahesh Babu Buys New Land Near Shankarpalli

According to latest report in Tupaki, Mahesh and his wife Namrata Shirodkar recently invested in a 2.5-acre land near Shankarpally, situated on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Namrata Shirodkar was reportedly spotted at the Shankarpally Mandal Revenue Office, overseeing the registration process for their newly acquired property in Gopulapuram village. Fans are wondering if the couple is planning to come up with a lavish and serene farmhouse. This latest addition joins a list of opulent possessions owned by Mahesh Babu, who is recognized as one of the wealthiest actors in India.

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu (Instagram)

The Telugu actor’s love for an extravagant lifestyle is evident through his diverse property holdings, including a lavish home in Jubilee Hills, two properties in Bengaluru and Dubai. Mahesh and Namrata also manage a multiplex and a restaurant business.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu is currently gearing up for SS Rajamouli’s mega project SSMB29 which is set to go on floors soon. The movie is currently under pre-production stage.