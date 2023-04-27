Mahesh Babu refuses to shoot in Hyderabad? Know why

Hyderabad: The scorching temperatures of Hyderabad during the summer months have always been a cause of concern for Tollywood celebrities. Summer can be brutal in Hyderabad, as Tollywood’s leading actor Mahesh Babu knows all too well. In previous years, he avoided filming during the hottest months in order to spend time with his family.

This year, however, he has begun his summer vacation even earlier by spending 12 days in the lovely city of Paris. According to reports, the superstar is still not ready to begin filming for his upcoming film, “SSMB 28,” even after returning to Hyderabad.

Wondering why? Well, Mahesh Babu reportedly avoids working in the intense heat of the summer months.

It is being sair that Mahesh Babu is planning another vacation and will wait for the temperatures to drop before returning to work.

Fans of the actor may have to wait a little longer for him to return to the big screen, as production on “SSMB 28” is currently on hold.

Nonetheless, it’s admirable that Mahesh Babu prioritizes his health and well-being despite his hectic schedule. After all, a rested and rejuvenated superstar is bound to bring his A-game when he returns back to the sets.