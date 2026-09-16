Mahesh Babu, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to team up for first time?

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu’s popularity needs no introduction. From Tollywood to Bollywood, several top filmmakers have expressed interest in working with the actor. Now, the latest name doing rounds in film circles is none other than acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Known for films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, Bhansali has reportedly been planning a grand pan-India period project with a leading Telugu star for quite some time. Names of Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and Ram Charan have previously been linked to the project. However, Mahesh Babu’s name is now reportedly being discussed.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali meets Mahesh Babu?

According to the latest buzz in film circles, Bhansali has reportedly met Mahesh Babu and narrated a powerful story to the superstar. Speculation about a possible collaboration between the two has now started gaining attention among fans and industry circles.

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If the project materialises, the combination of Mahesh Babu and Bhansali could certainly be an interesting one, especially considering the filmmaker’s signature grand visuals and period storytelling.

However, there is an important factor to consider. Mahesh Babu is currently busy with SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated pan-world project Varanasi. The actor is expected to remain occupied with the film for a considerable period, and his next project is likely to be decided only after his commitments to Rajamouli’s film become clearer.

So, has Mahesh Babu actually liked Bhansali’s story? Will the actor team up with the filmmaker after Varanasi? For now, there is no official confirmation about the reported collaboration, and fans may have to wait for more clarity.