Mahira Khan to Asim Azhar: Pakistani stars celebrate Christmas 2025

Hyderabad: As the world celebrated Christmas 2025 on December 25 and began gearing up for the New Year, the festive spirit was visible across social media, with celebrities sharing glimpses of their holiday celebrations. Stars from Bollywood, Tollywood, Hollywood, and Pakistan welcomed Christmas with warmth, joy, and heartfelt moments.

Pakistani celebrities also marked the occasion in their own special ways, offering fans a peek into their festive celebrations. Singer Asim Azhar shared cheerful moments reflecting the holiday mood, while actor Ayesha Omar added a touch of glamour to the celebrations. Mahira Khan also celebrated Christmas with her close friends. Check out the photos below.

From decorating Christmas trees and spending quality time with loved ones to sharing festive greetings online, the stars truly soaked in the holiday spirit.

As 2025 draws to a close, fans now look forward to seeing how their favourite celebrities welcome the New Year, with festive cheer continuing to light up social media feeds.