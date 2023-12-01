Mahira Khan to make her South Indian debut: Telugu or Malayalam?

Hyderabad: Actress Mahira Khan, who is not only popular in her homeland Pakistan but also in India and beyond, has captivated audiences with her exceptional acting skills. From her stellar performance in the Pakistani hit drama “Humsafar” to making her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in “Raees,” Mahira has left an indelible mark in the hearts of fans.

Following her impressive role in “Raees” which garnered widespread acclaim in India, expectations were high for her continued success in Bollywood. However, the trajectory took an unexpected turn when the Indian government imposed a ban on Pakistani artists after the URI attack.

Now, there’s a buzz that Mahira might make a comeback to Indian screens, not in Bollywood but in the South Indian film industry. Yes, you read that right!

Speculations are rife that Mahira Khan is gearing up for her debut in Malayalam cinema, with rumours circulating that she is in talks to play the female lead opposite Mohanlal in the highly anticipated film L2: Empuraan which will be directed by actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran. Relevant to mention here that, this development comes after the Bombay High Court lifted the ban on Pakistani artists in India. However, an official announcement from the actress and the makers is still awaited.

The rumours gained traction due to the strong friendship between Prithviraj Sukumaran, his wife Supriya Menon, Mahira Khan, and her husband Salim Karim. A viral group photo of the two couples vacationing in the Maldives added fuel to the speculations.

Mahira Khan, celebrated for her roles in Pakistani dramas, has also openly expressed her admiration for Malayalam cinema in one of her old interviews. She praised the industry for producing films with compelling stories, exceptional acting, and high production values. The actress had encouraged her friends and followers to explore Malayalam films, stating her desire to work in the industry in the future.

#MahiraKhan talking about Malayalam cinema ❤️ and she also mentions in passing, how she met Prithviraj. https://t.co/6gL4lyAuey pic.twitter.com/Yk68y8Qdtp — ☽ (@aestheticallyFM) September 1, 2023

On the professional front, Mahira Khan was last seen in Razia, a Pakistani television miniseries. She is currently gearing up for her next project, which is a Netflix original ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’.