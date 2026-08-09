Mahira Khan’s photo from her 20s has Hyderabad link, spot it?

Hyderabad: Long before Humsafar made her a household name and Raees introduced her to Bollywood audiences, Mahira Khan was already carrying a little bit of Hyderabad in her wardrobe.

A throwback photo of the Pakistani superstar from her 20s is grabbing attention online. The nostalgic frame shows a young Mahira attending what appears to be a wedding function with one of her oldest friends. Sharing the memory, she wrote, “Bachpan ke saaathi hein.”

While fans could not stop admiring Mahira’s youthful charm, her outfit caught our attention for a different reason. The actress appears to be dressed in a red and gold Khada Dupatta, the traditional Nizami ensemble closely associated with Hyderabad.

The regal outfit generally features a kurta, churidar and a long dupatta draped upright over both shoulders. It remains a popular choice among Hyderabadi brides and is treasured as an important part of the city’s cultural heritage.

Interestingly, Mahira’s love for the Hyderabadi attire did not end there. She also wore an ivory and gold Khada Dupatta during one of her wedding ceremonies in 2023, once again putting the traditional look in the spotlight. Reportedly at the time that the outfit carried the elegance of Hyderabad’s Nizami culture.

From wearing the striking red version in her 20s to choosing an understated ivory one for her wedding festivities years later, Mahira’s connection with the iconic Hyderabadi ensemble clearly goes back a long way.