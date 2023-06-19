Mahmood Paracha issues ultimatum for protection of Waqf Properties in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Senior Supreme Court Advocate Mahmood Paracha issued an ultimatum to the government, politicians, and land grabbers, demanding immediate action to protect waqf properties. Speaking at a meeting held at Media Plus, Paracha set a deadline of July 16 for the initiation of steps in safeguarding waqf properties. He warned that failure to do so would hold the government, political leaders, and land grabbers accountable for any future consequences.

Expressing his disappointment, Paracha highlighted the destruction of waqf properties in Hyderabad and emphasized the responsibility of political leaders in their demise. He noted that the city, known for its strong Muslim leadership and population, has witnessed a significant loss of waqf properties. Without mentioning names, he drew attention to the concerns raised by Muslims from foreign countries, questioning the efforts made by local political parties to protect waqf properties.

Paracha stressed the need for concrete actions rather than empty promises, stating that the restoration of waqf properties can only occur if lands occupied by corporators of a particular political party are handed over to the waqf board. He further criticized the Telangana Waqf Board, highlighting its majority affiliation with the same political party whose leader has been a board member for the past two decades. Despite this, no significant actions have been taken against the widespread occupation of waqf lands.

During his visit to various locations in Hyderabad, Paracha discovered instances of illegal occupation and misuse of waqf lands. He expressed shock at the state of waqf properties and the closure of over 1,400 Urdu schools. Additionally, he lamented the plight of Hyderabad’s Muslim population, plagued by the curse of interest. Paracha highlighted the need for collective awakening among the Muslims of Hyderabad to protect and reclaim their waqf lands.

Drawing attention to the locked record room of the Waqf Board, Paracha criticized the illegal practice and called for the CEO of the Waqf Board to respond promptly to public inquiries and open access to the records. He stressed the accountability of the CEO, irrespective of changing governments. Paracha further suggested that officials serving on the board should possess a minimum educational qualification of graduation to ensure effective service and decision-making for the protection and welfare of waqf properties.

Paracha concluded by urging the authorities to take immediate action before July 16, warning of massive protests across the state if the safety and security of waqf properties are not guaranteed. He emphasized the need to appoint SDM rank officers to the appointment board and called upon the officers to resist any pressure from political leaders that may violate the Waqf Act. Paracha demanded transparency in the revenue generated from hoardings on waqf properties and the proper release of salaries for imams and muezzins. He also called for a revision of rent rates to increase board revenue and urged those occupying waqf properties to pay dues according to the revised rates.

Mahmood Paracha’s ultimatum has put the government on notice, as Hyderabad braces itself for a potential revolution in the protection of waqf properties. The Muslim community, along with other concerned citizens, awaits the government’s response to these pressing issues before the deadline set by Paracha.

If you want to protect the waqf properties and concerned about the progress and prosperity of the Muslim community, then you can associate yourself with the “Save Constitution and Waqf Property campaign” and connect with this sacred mission through the QR code given below or registering online (click here) and become a waqf saviour to play an important role in the protection of the waqf properties.