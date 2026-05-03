Major fire breaks out at scrap yard in Hyderabad’s Musheerabad

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a scrap yard and plastic waste dump yard in Bholakpur, Musheerabad, late on Sunday night, May 3, sending massive flames shooting into the sky visible from nearly two kilometres away and triggering panic among residents in the area.

Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot following the outbreak, with additional units being directed there as the blaze showed no signs of abating immediately.

Major fire breaks out at scrap yard and plastic waste dump yard in Musheerabad, #Hyderabad.



Fire visible from nearly two kilometres away.#fireaccident pic.twitter.com/9oqw2tXpbs — Osama Salman (@salmanosama) May 3, 2026

Local police have also reached the site to manage the situation on the ground.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Further details are awaited.

(This is a developing story)