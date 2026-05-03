Major fire breaks out at scrap yard in Hyderabad’s Musheerabad

Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot following the outbreak.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd May 2026 11:50 pm IST
Large black smoke billows from a fire at a scrap yard in Hyderabad's Musheerabad area.

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a scrap yard and plastic waste dump yard in Bholakpur, Musheerabad, late on Sunday night, May 3, sending massive flames shooting into the sky visible from nearly two kilometres away and triggering panic among residents in the area.

Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot following the outbreak, with additional units being directed there as the blaze showed no signs of abating immediately.

Local police have also reached the site to manage the situation on the ground.

Subhan Bakery

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Further details are awaited.

(This is a developing story)

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd May 2026 11:50 pm IST

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