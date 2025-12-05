Major hawala racket busted by Hyderabad police, Rs 4 crore seized

Hyderabad: Two residents of Gujarat were apprehended by Bowenpally police on Friday, December 5, while allegedly transporting Rs 4.05 crore hawala cash within the limits of Addakal police station, Mahabubnagar district.

The accused have been identified as Prakash Motibhai Prajapathi, 30 and Pragnesh Keerthi bai Prajapathi, 28.

According to a press release, Bowenpally police had been looking for Prakash after a resident of Nagole, V Vishwanath, filed a cheating complaint in December last year.

In his complaint, Vishwanath had stated that he, along with his friends Pradeep and Ravi had given Rs 50 lakh cash to a man named Mohammad Subhan Pasha for a Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) deal where they were assured Rs 60 lakh in return.

However, after the amount was handed over, no RTGS was made, and they lost their money. A case was registered under sections 316(2), 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Prakash was later identified as the main accused in the case.

On Friday, police received a tip-off regarding Prakash’s movements and the two were intercepted and apprehended while travelling in a Hyundai Creta car.

Prakash has reportedly confessed to cheating Vishwanath out of Rs 50 lakh and also confessed to his involvement in transporting Rs 4.05 crore of hawala money from Nagpur to Bengaluru.

The seized amount has been secured under a proper panchanama and is being verified for its source, ownership, and illegal financial links.