Four held for robbery in Hyderabad, Rs 34.6 lakh seized

Hyderabad: A gang of four people was arrested for robbery in Hyderabad on Thursday, December 4 amd seized Rs 34.6 lakh from them.

The accused were identified as Syed Irfan, 30 a resident of Talabkatta; Mudassir Alahi. 19, also a resident of Talabkatta; Mohammed Zahid, 37 a native of Bihar and Mohammed Abdul Rahman, 25, a resident of Mailardevpally.

Apart from cash, the police seized five mobile phones including that of the complainant; five two-wheelers, one knife, one sweater and a muffler. According to the police, the accused worked menial jobs and were addicted to alcohol.

Zahid was a friend of the victim identified as Sultan. Zahid knew that Sultan kept cash in the house for purchasing a new house. Zahid informed the prime accused Irfan regarding the money, both of them got Mudassir on board.

The three accused robbed Rs 40,00,000 from Sultan’s house. Irfan took his share of Rs 20,00,000 and gave Rs 4,00,000 to Abdul Rahman to keep the amount safely. Mudassir took Rs 15 lakh as his share and Zahid took Rs 5 lakh as his share.