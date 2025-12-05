RTC driver dies during treatment in Hyderabad, family alleges negligence

Hyderabad: A Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) driver died in Hyderabad on Friday, December 5, during treatment. His family accused doctors of medical negligence.
The driver, identified as Satish, was a resident of Panjagutta. He was admitted to the RTC hospital at Tarnaka on November 30 due to a leg injury sustained in an accident.
In a video shared on social media, Satish’s family member said, “At 10:30 PM, he was speaking to us and seemed fine. While speaking on the phone, he said he would be back from the operating theatre soon. By the time I arrived, Satish had died. The doctors are responsible for this.”
Satish’s colleagues from the TGSRTC explained that he met with an accident on November 30 while travelling on a bike. “Following the accident, he was taken to the RTC hospital at Tarnaka. His leg was put in a cement cast, and the doctors said Satish had suffered a fracture and would be fine after surgery,” one of the drivers told the media.
The driver said that Satish was taken to the operating theatre early on Friday, adding that he was not put on a ventilator. When Satish’s family enquired about his condition, the doctors denied any update. After a while, at least 20 doctors gathered in the operating theatre. “For a person who suffers a leg injury, there is no need for a ventilator. Satish died due to the negligence of the doctors,” the drivers said.