Dubai-Hyderabad flight receives bomb threat, lands at RGI airport

Hyderabad: An Emirates flight arriving from Dubai to Hyderabad received a bomb threat on Friday, December 5 and landed at the Hyderabad Airport.

The bomb threat was received via email, which claimed that there was a bomb on flight EK 526. All passengers were safely evacuated from the plane and relocated to a secure area within the airport. Videos shared on social media showed the bomb squad inspecting the airport and pacifying the passengers.

This is the latest bomb threat received at the Hyderabad airport.

This is the latest bomb threat received at the Hyderabad airport.

Previous incident

On December 2, An IndiGo flight travelling from Kuwait to Hyderabad was diverted to Mumbai after a bomb threat was received at the via email. The threat message, reportedly sent to authorities at Hyderabad Airport, warned of an explosive device onboard the aircraft.

The Airbus operating as flight 6E1234, carrying 228 passengers and six crew members, made an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai around 6.30 a.m. Following standard protocol, the airport activated its emergency response and deployed security teams, including bomb disposal squads and fire personnel, ahead of the aircraft’s landing.

Airport officials confirmed that the Air Traffic Control (ATC) received an intimation of the threat early morning and coordinated with the airline and security agencies for the diversion.

