Major issues missing in today’s Mann Ki Baat, says Congress

"There was no mention of matters that the country’s youths, middle-class wanted to hear," Khera said.

Mann Ki Baat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recording of the 100th episode of his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat', in New Delhi. (ANI photo)

New Delhi: Congressman Pawan Khera criticised PM Narendra Modi as he returned to Mann Ki Baat on Sunday after the 18th Lok Sabha elections. This was his first address after officiating as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term.

Heading Congress’ Media & Publicity Department, Khera pointed to the conspicuous absence of certain issues that have been making headlines lately.

He said that he expected “Dhang Ki Baat” in this broadcast but there was none as there was no mention of the NEET scam, nor of the collapse of infrastructure, the latest being the canopy collapse at Delhi airport leading to the death of a person.

Khera said: “There was no mention of matters that the country’s youths, middle-class wanted to hear in places like Delhi, Patna, Gujarat where incidents have happened.” He said that the PM, as expected, flipped the agenda.

“To deflect attention from matters like NEET, despite the constant criticism, he is talking about umbrellas of Kerala and Araku [coffee] of Andhra Pradesh — after having criticised southern India previously,” he said.

“Do you think people forget? What you are doing now is aadambar (ostentation) as the common Indian does not connect with your Mann Ki Baat,” Khera concluded.

