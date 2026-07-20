Major UAE airlines cancel flights to Kuwait

Major United Arab Emirates (UAE) airlines have cancelled multiple flights to and from Kuwait on Monday, July 20, and Tuesday, July 21, as operational disruptions linked to heightened regional tensions continue to affect air travel across the Gulf.

Emirates, Etihad Airways and Air Arabia confirmed the cancellations and urged passengers to check their flight status before travelling to the airport, as schedules remain subject to change, according to Gulf News.

Emirates has cancelled flights EK853, EK855, EK857 and EK859 from Dubai to Kuwait, together with return services EK854, EK856, EK858 and EK860, on July 20 and 21. The airline said passengers travelling on codeshare services should check with the operating carrier, as its online flight status page only displays Emirates-operated flights.

Also Read UAE’s Jaywan cards now support online payments

Etihad Airways has also suspended flights EY653 and EY654 between Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Kuwait International Airport. The carrier said it is assisting affected passengers with alternative travel arrangements and advised customers to update their contact details to receive operational notifications via SMS and email.

Air Arabia has likewise cancelled several flights between the UAE and Kuwait. The affected services include G9068, G9124 and G9121 from Sharjah to Kuwait, G9069, G9125 and G9122 from Kuwait to Sharjah, 3L020 and 3L022 from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait, and 3L021 and 3L023 on the return journey.

The cancellations come as airlines continue to monitor the evolving security situation in the region. Although airports across the UAE remain operational, carriers have warned that schedules may be revised at short notice depending on operational and safety requirements.

Travel tips

Passengers travelling between the UAE and Kuwait are advised to check their flight status through their airline’s official website or mobile app before leaving for the airport. Those affected by cancellations should contact their airline to arrange rebooking or refund options, where applicable, and ensure their booking details are up to date to receive the latest travel alerts.