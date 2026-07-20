UAE’s Jaywan cards now support online payments

Abu Dhabi: Network International on Monday, July 20, announced that UAE’s domestic payment card scheme, Jaywan, now supports online payments after the fintech company expanded its acceptance across its e-commerce merchant network.

The move allows Jaywan cardholders to make secure online transactions at thousands of merchants in the UAE through Network International’s payment gateway. The company said merchants will not incur additional fees for Jaywan transactions processed via the platform.

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The expansion comes after the official launch of Jaywan, the UAE’s first national card scheme, inaugurated by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Central Bank of the UAE. Developed by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank, the scheme forms part of the UAE’s digital transformation strategy to strengthen the country’s payments ecosystem, promote innovation and enhance interoperability.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan launches the UAE’s first national card scheme, Jaywan. Photo: WAM

Pinar Alpay, Group Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Network International, said extending Jaywan acceptance to online payments builds on the company’s earlier rollout of the scheme for in-store transactions. She said the expansion gives cardholders a consistent payment experience across physical and digital channels while helping businesses grow and supporting the UAE’s transition towards a cashless economy.

Andrea Cianchetti, Chief Products Officer at Al Etihad Payments, said wider participation by issuers, acquirers and payment service providers is essential to expanding Jaywan’s acceptance across in-store, online and mobile wallet transactions. He said Network International’s support for online payments marks another step in making the domestic card scheme more widely available for everyday use across the UAE.

Network International was among the first acquirers to enable Jaywan card acceptance for in-person payments in the UAE. With the addition of online payments, the company said it continues to support the country’s financial inclusion and digital transformation agenda.

Jaywan is designed to provide businesses and consumers with a secure and efficient domestic payment solution while helping reduce transaction costs, improve payment processing and contribute to economic growth.