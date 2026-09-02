Major victory: CJP on SC ruling to quash FIRs on NEET protesters

The CJP on Tuesday termed the Supreme Court’s decision to quash FIRs registered against NEET protesters a “major victory” and said the government’s commitment to frame a pan-India compensation policy within three months must now translate into relief for affected families.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said in a statement that the court’s order provided relief to protesters who faced criminal cases for participating in the demonstrations over the NEET-UG paper leak crisis, including unidentified persons, and would also cover any similar FIRs subsequently found to have been left out of the lists submitted by the Centre and states.

“Today’s decision is a victory for every student who was told that raising their voice was a crime. We protested because the government refused to listen. Instead of answering students, the state responded with FIRs and police action,” CJP founder and national convenor Abhijeet Dipke said.

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The Supreme Court has now given relief to those who were “dragged into criminal cases for exercising their democratic right to protest”, he said, adding that the ruling should send a message that dissent cannot be suppressed through intimidation.

Students should be in classrooms, not police stations: CJP

“Students should be in classrooms, not police stations. They should not have to take to the streets to demand basic accountability from their government. This decision should be a lesson to those in power that dissent cannot be silenced through intimidation,” he said.

The CJP also welcomed the Supreme Court taking note of the government’s commitment to formulate a pan-India compensation policy within three months for families of students who died by suicide in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak crisis.

CJP co-convenor Saurav Das said the commitment was significant for families that had been seeking recognition, accountability and financial support. “There is no compensation for the loss of a child. Nothing can undo what these families have gone through. But the government cannot look away from its responsibility,” Das said.

“The commitment made before the Supreme Court must now translate into a fair and transparent policy that reaches every eligible family,” he said. Das said the families had already waited long enough and should not have to continue fighting for recognition and relief.

Das, in a post on X later, said more than 130 FIRs had been quashed by the Supreme Court and described the order as a “big win” for the younger generation. He said the court had also recorded that states and Union territories would not register fresh FIRs against protesters or target them in the future for their participation in the protests.

Das said the court had agreed to extend the relief to any FIRs subsequently found to have been omitted from the lists submitted by the Centre and states. He described the protection for unidentified protesters as particularly significant, saying the order was perhaps the first such “John Doe”-like quashing order by the Supreme Court.

3 month for govt provide relief to families of students who died by suicide: Spokesperson

On compensation, Das said the CJP had agreed to a three-month timeline for the government to provide relief to families of students who died by suicide in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak crisis. He said the organisation would continue to monitor implementation of the commitment.

Separately, CJP leaders have begun reaching out to families of students who died in connection with the examination crisis, it said in a statement. Dipke spoke to the families of several victims, while co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka visited the family of Pradeep Meghwal in Sikar, Rajasthan.

The organisation said it would continue engaging with affected families and follow up on the compensation process to ensure they do not have to navigate it alone. The CJP has also said it would monitor the implementation of the Supreme Court’s directions and the government’s three-month commitment on compensation, while the September 5 march announced by the organisation had been called off.

The apex court quashed all FIRs registered against students who participated in the CJP-led protests across the country between July 20 and 25 and said the cases should not affect their future. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also directed the Centre to provide within three months compensation to families of students who ended their lives over the NEET paper leak.

Acceding to the Centre’s request, the court, however, permitted Delhi Police to register fresh FIRs against 2,873 individuals with serious criminal antecedents who were present at the Jantar Mantar protest.