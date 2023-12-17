Makkah among world’s top 100 cities to visit

Makkah, the holy city of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has been ranked among world’s top 100 city destinations for 2023, according to Euromonitor International report.

Euromonitor’s Top 100 City Destinations Index 2023 evaluates 55 metrics across six key pillars.

They are:

Economic and business performance

Tourism performance

Tourism infrastructure

Tourism policy and attractiveness

Health and safety

Sustainability

Makkah has been ranked 95th and Saudi Arabia’s capital city Riyadh ranked 90th on the list.

Also Read Saudi Arabia plans to build first opera house in Riyadh

Paris remains the world’s leading city destination, followed by Dubai, Madrid, Tokyo, and Amsterdam.

Here is the list of top 100 cities in the world to visit

Paris, France Dubai, United Arab Emirates Madrid, Spain Tokyo, Japan Amsterdam, Netherlands Berlin, Germany Rome, Italy New York City Barcelona, Spain London, United Kingdom Singapore Munich, Germany Milan, Italy Seoul, South Korea Dublin, Ireland Osaka, Japan Hong Kong Vienna, Austria Los Angeles Lisbon, Portugal Prague, Czech Republic Sydney, Australia Istanbul, Turkey Melbourne, Australia Orlando, Florida Frankfurt, Germany Kyoto, Japan Taipei, Taiwan Florence, Italy Toronto, Canada Athens, Greece Zurich, Switzerland Bangkok, Thailand Las Vegas Miami Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Venice, Italy Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Stockholm, Sweden Brussels, Belgium Tel Aviv, Israel San Francisco Shanghai, China Warsaw, Poland Guangzhou, China Copenhagen, Denmark Nice, France Washington, United States Budapest, Hungary Shenzhen, China Vancouver, Canada Palma de Mallorca, Spain Seville, Spain São Paulo, Brazil Valencia, Spain Mexico City, Mexico Antalya, Turkey Sapporo, Japan Beijing, China Busan, South Korea Fukuoka, Japan Edinburgh, United Kingdom Porto, Portugal Jerusalem, Israel Kraków, Poland Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Honolulu, Hawaii Montreal, Canada Macau Cancún, Mexico Marne-La-Vallée, France Doha, Qatar Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Rhodes, Greece Verona, Italy Bologna, Italy Thessaloniki, Greece Buenos Aires, Argentina Lima, Peru Phuket, Thailand Delhi, India Heraklion, Greece Tallinn, Estonia Pattaya-Chonburi, Thailand Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Playa Del Carmen, Mexico Johor Bahru, Malaysia Santiago, Chile Tbilisi, Georgia Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Marrakech, Morocco Vilnius, Lithuania Mugla, Turkey Zhuhai, China Makkah, Saudi Arabia Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Guilin, China Hanoi, Vietnam Cairo, Egypt Muscat, Oman

International arrivals in 2023

According to Euromonitor, Makkah is ranked tenth in the top 10 cities in international arrivals 2023, with an expected 10.8 million trips, a 124 percent increase from the previous year.

Istanbul leads the list of international arrivals in 2023, experiencing a 26 percent growth year-on-year, followed by London at 17 percent and Dubai at 18 percent.

International travel is expected to reach 1.3 billion trips by 2023, generating 1.7 trillion dollars in global tourism spending.

Top 10 cities in international arrivals 2023