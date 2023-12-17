Makkah among world’s top 100 cities to visit

Makkah, the holy city of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has been ranked among world’s top 100 city destinations for 2023, according to Euromonitor International report.
Euromonitor’s Top 100 City Destinations Index 2023 evaluates 55 metrics across six key pillars.
They are:
- Economic and business performance
- Tourism performance
- Tourism infrastructure
- Tourism policy and attractiveness
- Health and safety
- Sustainability
Makkah has been ranked 95th and Saudi Arabia’s capital city Riyadh ranked 90th on the list.
Paris remains the world’s leading city destination, followed by Dubai, Madrid, Tokyo, and Amsterdam.
Here is the list of top 100 cities in the world to visit
- Paris, France
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Madrid, Spain
- Tokyo, Japan
- Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Berlin, Germany
- Rome, Italy
- New York City
- Barcelona, Spain
- London, United Kingdom
- Singapore
- Munich, Germany
- Milan, Italy
- Seoul, South Korea
- Dublin, Ireland
- Osaka, Japan
- Hong Kong
- Vienna, Austria
- Los Angeles
- Lisbon, Portugal
- Prague, Czech Republic
- Sydney, Australia
- Istanbul, Turkey
- Melbourne, Australia
- Orlando, Florida
- Frankfurt, Germany
- Kyoto, Japan
- Taipei, Taiwan
- Florence, Italy
- Toronto, Canada
- Athens, Greece
- Zurich, Switzerland
- Bangkok, Thailand
- Las Vegas
- Miami
- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- Venice, Italy
- Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- Stockholm, Sweden
- Brussels, Belgium
- Tel Aviv, Israel
- San Francisco
- Shanghai, China
- Warsaw, Poland
- Guangzhou, China
- Copenhagen, Denmark
- Nice, France
- Washington, United States
- Budapest, Hungary
- Shenzhen, China
- Vancouver, Canada
- Palma de Mallorca, Spain
- Seville, Spain
- São Paulo, Brazil
- Valencia, Spain
- Mexico City, Mexico
- Antalya, Turkey
- Sapporo, Japan
- Beijing, China
- Busan, South Korea
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Edinburgh, United Kingdom
- Porto, Portugal
- Jerusalem, Israel
- Kraków, Poland
- Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- Montreal, Canada
- Macau
- Cancún, Mexico
- Marne-La-Vallée, France
- Doha, Qatar
- Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
- Rhodes, Greece
- Verona, Italy
- Bologna, Italy
- Thessaloniki, Greece
- Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Lima, Peru
- Phuket, Thailand
- Delhi, India
- Heraklion, Greece
- Tallinn, Estonia
- Pattaya-Chonburi, Thailand
- Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
- Playa Del Carmen, Mexico
- Johor Bahru, Malaysia
- Santiago, Chile
- Tbilisi, Georgia
- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
- Marrakech, Morocco
- Vilnius, Lithuania
- Mugla, Turkey
- Zhuhai, China
- Makkah, Saudi Arabia
- Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Guilin, China
- Hanoi, Vietnam
- Cairo, Egypt
- Muscat, Oman
International arrivals in 2023
According to Euromonitor, Makkah is ranked tenth in the top 10 cities in international arrivals 2023, with an expected 10.8 million trips, a 124 percent increase from the previous year.
Istanbul leads the list of international arrivals in 2023, experiencing a 26 percent growth year-on-year, followed by London at 17 percent and Dubai at 18 percent.
International travel is expected to reach 1.3 billion trips by 2023, generating 1.7 trillion dollars in global tourism spending.
Top 10 cities in international arrivals 2023
|Rank
|City
|International trips, mn
|Growth 2022-2023
|1
|Istanbul
|20.2
|+26 percent
|2
|London
|18.8
|+17 percent
|3
|Dubai
|16.8
|+18 percent
|4
|Antalya
|16.5
|+29 percent
|5
|Paris
|15.5
|+4 percent
|6
|Hong Kong
|14.7
|+2495 percent
|7
|Bangkok
|12.2
|+142 percent
|8
|New York
|11.7
|+24 percent
|9
|Cancun
|10.8
|+13 percent
|10
|Makkah
|10.8
|+124 percent