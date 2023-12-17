Makkah among world’s top 100 cities to visit

Makkah has been ranked 95th and Saudi Arabia's capital city Riyadh ranked 90th on the list.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th December 2023 9:12 pm IST
Makkah among world's top 100 cities to visit
Makkah

Makkah, the holy city of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has been ranked among world’s top 100 city destinations for 2023, according to Euromonitor International report.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Euromonitor’s Top 100 City Destinations Index 2023 evaluates 55 metrics across six key pillars.

They are:

MS Education Academy
  • Economic and business performance
  • Tourism performance
  • Tourism infrastructure
  • Tourism policy and attractiveness
  • Health and safety
  • Sustainability

Makkah has been ranked 95th and Saudi Arabia’s capital city Riyadh ranked 90th on the list.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia plans to build first opera house in Riyadh

Paris remains the world’s leading city destination, followed by Dubai, Madrid, Tokyo, and Amsterdam.

Here is the list of top 100 cities in the world to visit

  1. Paris, France
  2. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  3. Madrid, Spain
  4. Tokyo, Japan
  5. Amsterdam, Netherlands
  6. Berlin, Germany
  7. Rome, Italy
  8. New York City
  9. Barcelona, Spain
  10. London, United Kingdom
  11. Singapore
  12. Munich, Germany
  13. Milan, Italy
  14. Seoul, South Korea
  15. Dublin, Ireland
  16. Osaka, Japan
  17. Hong Kong
  18. Vienna, Austria
  19. Los Angeles
  20. Lisbon, Portugal
  21. Prague, Czech Republic
  22. Sydney, Australia
  23. Istanbul, Turkey
  24. Melbourne, Australia
  25. Orlando, Florida
  26. Frankfurt, Germany
  27. Kyoto, Japan
  28. Taipei, Taiwan
  29. Florence, Italy
  30. Toronto, Canada
  31. Athens, Greece
  32. Zurich, Switzerland
  33. Bangkok, Thailand
  34. Las Vegas
  35. Miami
  36. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  37. Venice, Italy
  38. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
  39. Stockholm, Sweden
  40. Brussels, Belgium
  41. Tel Aviv, Israel
  42. San Francisco
  43. Shanghai, China
  44. Warsaw, Poland
  45. Guangzhou, China
  46. Copenhagen, Denmark
  47. Nice, France
  48. Washington, United States
  49. Budapest, Hungary
  50. Shenzhen, China
  51. Vancouver, Canada
  52. Palma de Mallorca, Spain
  53. Seville, Spain
  54. São Paulo, Brazil
  55. Valencia, Spain
  56. Mexico City, Mexico
  57. Antalya, Turkey
  58. Sapporo, Japan
  59. Beijing, China
  60. Busan, South Korea
  61. Fukuoka, Japan
  62. Edinburgh, United Kingdom
  63. Porto, Portugal
  64. Jerusalem, Israel
  65. Kraków, Poland
  66. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  67. Honolulu, Hawaii
  68. Montreal, Canada
  69. Macau
  70. Cancún, Mexico
  71. Marne-La-Vallée, France
  72. Doha, Qatar
  73. Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
  74. Rhodes, Greece
  75. Verona, Italy
  76. Bologna, Italy
  77. Thessaloniki, Greece
  78. Buenos Aires, Argentina
  79. Lima, Peru
  80. Phuket, Thailand
  81. Delhi, India
  82. Heraklion, Greece
  83. Tallinn, Estonia
  84. Pattaya-Chonburi, Thailand
  85. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  86. Playa Del Carmen, Mexico
  87. Johor Bahru, Malaysia
  88. Santiago, Chile
  89. Tbilisi, Georgia
  90. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  91. Marrakech, Morocco
  92. Vilnius, Lithuania
  93. Mugla, Turkey
  94. Zhuhai, China
  95. Makkah, Saudi Arabia
  96. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
  97. Guilin, China
  98. Hanoi, Vietnam
  99. Cairo, Egypt
  100. Muscat, Oman

International arrivals in 2023

According to Euromonitor, Makkah is ranked tenth in the top 10 cities in international arrivals 2023, with an expected 10.8 million trips, a 124 percent increase from the previous year.

Istanbul leads the list of international arrivals in 2023, experiencing a 26 percent growth year-on-year, followed by London at 17 percent and Dubai at 18 percent.

International travel is expected to reach 1.3 billion trips by 2023, generating 1.7 trillion dollars in global tourism spending.

Top 10 cities in international arrivals 2023

RankCityInternational trips, mnGrowth 2022-2023
1Istanbul20.2+26 percent
2London18.8+17 percent
3Dubai16.8+18 percent
4Antalya16.5+29 percent
5Paris15.5+4 percent
6Hong Kong14.7+2495 percent
7Bangkok12.2+142 percent
8New York11.7+24 percent
9Cancun10.8+13 percent
10Makkah10.8+124 percent

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th December 2023 9:12 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button