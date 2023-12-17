Saudi Arabia plans to build first opera house in Riyadh

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced plan to build the Kingdom’s first opera house in the historic district of Diriyah, northwest of the capital Riyadh.

The announcement was made during the Bashayer 2023 event. The Royal Diriyah Opera House will be designed by Norwegian architectural company Snohetta and Syn Architects in Riyadh.

The Opera House, a pioneering cultural venue, will be located near Al Turaif, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Diriyah.

The project, managed by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), and will be built by Diriyah Company.

The opera house, covering 45,000 square meters, will be the centerpiece of the second phase of the Diriyah masterplan, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Ebrahim Al Sultan, Minister of State and CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, praised the opera house as a symbol of Riyadh’s cultural and architectural innovation.

Jerry Inzerillo praised Snohetta’s collaboration, highlighting its alignment with Diriyah’s mission to attract top design talent and achieve architectural excellence.