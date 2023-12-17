Al Jazeera to refer killing of cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa to ICC

The Qatar-based Al Jazeera Media Network decided to urgently refer the killing of its cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a statement on Saturday, December 16, Al Jazeera said, “It has formed a group that includes a team from the network and legal experts to prepare the file on the assassination of Abu Daqqa, to submit it to the court in The Hague.

It indicated that the legal file will also encompass recurrent attacks on the network’s crews working and operating in the occupied Palestinian territories and instances of incitement against them.

Al Jazeera condemns the assassination of Samer Abu Daqqa, who spent 19 years covering the ongoing conflict in occupied Palestinian territories.

Al Jazeera instructs its legal team to urgently refer the case of Samer AbuDaqa’s assassination to the ICC prosecutor.



The legal file will also encompass recurrent attacks and incitement against Al Jazeera crews in the occupied Palestinian territories. pic.twitter.com/41F3euDUbj — Anealla (@anealla) December 16, 2023

#عاجل | شبكة #الجزيرة:

– قررنا إحالة ملف جريمة اغتيال مصورنا الزميل سامر أبو دقة بشكل عاجل إلى المحكمة الجنائية الدولية.

– الملف القانوني سيتضمن الاعتداءات المتكررة على طواقم الشبكة العاملة في الأراضي الفلسطينية.#حرب_غزة pic.twitter.com/VPMVxQXta5 — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) December 16, 2023

On Friday, December 15, Abu Daqqa was killed by a drone attack while reporting on a bombing of a school in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

Abu Daqqa remained bleeding for over five hours due to continued bombing, as ambulances were unable to reach his injured location.

With the killing of Abu Daqqa, the number of journalists killed during the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip since October 7 increases to 90 journalists.

Since October 7, the Israeli army has been waging a devastating war on Gaza, resulting in 18,800 deaths and 51,000 injuries, massive infrastructure destruction, and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.