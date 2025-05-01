Meet Telangana SSC toppers from MS Creative School

Hyderabad: Six students secured places in the list of Telangana SSC toppers from MS Creative School. They all scored 580 or above marks out of 600.

The school’s student, Atyaf Amtul Musawwir, scored 590 out of 600 marks. She is one of the toppers of the state.

List of Telangana SSC toppers from MS Creative School

In addition to Musawwir, several other MS students also achieved outstanding marks. They are as follows:

Safa Mohammed Naiyar: 588/600

Asba Noreen Zainab Fatima: 587/600

Zahra Fatima: 585/600

Madiha Tazeen: 583/600

Shaikha Suhana: 582/600

Ayesha Shireen: 580/600

In total, 7 students scored 580 or above.

From the school, 21 students scored above 570, 53 students scored above 560, 96 students scored above 550, and 141 students scored above 540.

Also Read List of toppers in Telangana SSC exam results 2025

Success rate

Apart from list of toppers, MS Creative School achieved an outstanding success rate of 97.5 percent in the Telangana SSC 2025 examinations.

This achievement by MS students is not only a reflection of their individual hard work but also of the institution’s high academic standards and the guidance provided by its teachers.

On this occasion, Mohammed Lateef Khan, founder and chairman of MS Education Academy, congratulated the successful students and their parents.

He remarked that MS Creative School believes in both education and character-building, where alongside the curriculum, moral values are also nurtured. The trained and experienced teachers here not only educate but also guide the students. The school provides a competitive environment that encourages every student to showcase their full potential.