Hyderabad: In the list of toppers in Telangana SSC exam results 2025, declared on April 30, two students secured the highest marks.

Nimma Anchitha from Kamareddy and Sripa Kriti from Nizamabad topped the exams by scoring 596 out of 600.

The results revealed that Samudrala Advaitha (Rangareddy) and Sripada Sai Srujana (Suryapet) secured the second position with 595 marks.

Following is the list of toppers:

First rank (596 marks)

Nimma Anchitha (Kamareddy)

Sripa Kriti (Nizamabad)

Second rank (595 marks)

Samudrala Advaitha (Rangareddy)

Sripada Sai Srujana (Suryapet)

In the list of toppers in Telangana SSC exam results 2025, the third rank is shared by six candidates.

Third rank (594 marks)

Gandu Joshitha (Hyderabad)

Veerannagari Rajasree (Hyderabad)

S Ayush Innani (Hyderabad)

Gattupalli Srija (Rangareddy)

Mohammad Wasim Khwaja (Rangareddy)

A Sreema Reddy (Medchal)

Pass percentage

This year, a total of 4,96,374 regular students appeared for the Telangana SSC exams. A pass percentage of 92.78 percent was recorded which is 1.47 percent higher than the previous year.

Students who wish to apply for answer script re-verification must submit their applications by May 15 along with a photocopy of their hall ticket and memo. The applications must be duly signed by their school headmaster. The fee for re-evaluation is Rs. 1,000 per subject.

Meanwhile, the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations will be held from June 3 to June 13. The last date to pay the examination fee is May 16.