Sunday Funday likely to return to Hyderabad’s Tank Bund in May

Hyderabad: After a break, the much-loved ‘Sunday Funday’ programme is set to return in its first vibrant avatar on Tank Bund from May 18. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is bringing back the weekly entertainment programme which used to attract people from all over the city, transforming the picturesque section along Hussain Sagar into a cultural and recreational hub each fourth Sunday, reported Eenadu.

The activity, which was temporarily shut down, is being revived with a renewed gusto, amidst the city hosting the World Beauty Pageant at Hi-Tech City from May 10 to 31. With foreign participants and visitors from abroad expected to arrive in droves, authorities are expecting the rekindled ‘Sunday Funday’ to enhance Hyderabad’s aura and be used as a cultural reflection of the visitors.

This time, Tank Bund shall become a festive area, with performances of Telangana folk, tiger dances, traditional games, and even cooking competitions based on local sweets and delicacies. Authorities are preparing to make the event more happening than ever before, anticipating heavy footfall from natives as well as tourists.

Hotels throughout the city have already witnessed a booking boom ahead of the international pageant, and officials think that the time is right to showcase Hyderabad’s cultural diversity and hospitality.