Hyderabad: Woman booked under POCSO Act for sexually assaulting minor boy

Hyderabad: A shocking case of suspected sexual abuse has come to light in the posh neighbourhood of Jubilee Hills, where a 17-year-old boy was abused repeatedly by a woman, leading the police to file a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The parents of the boy approached the police after observing their son’s declining mental state and hearing about the incidents.

According to local reports, the teenager, who had just finished his 10th grade, and the accused woman both work as domestic helpers at a house in the area.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the two were in a consensual relationship, but officials clarify that consent does not matter under the POCSO Act, since the boy is a minor.

“Once the parents came to know, they complained. It’s a Pocso case, technically. Whether there is consent or not, it is an offence and action shall be taken as per the law,” a senior officer from West Zone was quoted by the IE.

Also Read Sunday Funday likely to return Hyderabad’s Tank Bund in May

The parents of the boy, who are also employed in the same industry, became alarmed when their son was depressed and ill in recent weeks. Upon confiding in them, the teenager said that the woman, a close acquaintance from their workplace, had sexually assaulted him on multiple occasions.

“They (boy and the woman) know each other well and work together at home,” the officer added, as reported by the Indian Express.

Alongside charges under the POCSO Act, police have incorporated relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the FIR and initiated a detailed investigation to determine the background of the case.

The POCSO Act offers a robust legal framework for protecting children below the age of 18 from sexual abuse, harassment, and exploitation.

The crime highlights an ominous surge in the number of POCSO cases in Hyderabad. Hyderabad City Police’s 2024 annual report shows that Hyderabad witnessed 449 Pocso cases, up from 371 in 2023.