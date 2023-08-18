Malaika Arora reveals Arbaaz Khan proposed with diamond ring amid high fever

Mumbai: Malaika Arora’s love story has had its fair share of twists and turns. At the age of 25, she married Arbaaz Khan and adopted the name ‘Malaika Arora Khan.’ However, after years of being together, they legally separated in 2017, highlighting compatibility issues over love lost.

A Proposal Inspired by Love

Malaika Arora discussed Arbaaz Khan’s unique proposal in a recently rediscovered interview. Their story started during a coffee brand shoot, where they struck up an instant connection. Despite the physical distance, their bond grew stronger through meaningful phone calls, cultivating a shared fondness.

A Surprise in the midst of Fever

Malaika recalled Arbaaz’s memorable proposal. She went to Arbaaz’s house for her birthday after finishing a show. She was surprised to find him in bed with a high fever. His trembling hand reached out to her, holding a box containing a gleaming diamond ring. Malaika treasured the gesture, describing it as a heartfelt surprise that she still remembers.

She said, “He was running with a high fever and was lying on a bed covered with a blanket. When he reached out his hand to wish me, his hand was shaking and burning with fever. To my utter surprise, he took out a box and gave me the most gorgeous diamond ring. I was touched and I cherish it till date.”

The end of a Journey and the Beginning of a New One

The Bollywood Couple, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s relationship took a different turn in 2017. They married in 1998 and have a son named Arhaan Khan. Despite their divorce, they remained friendly for the sake of co-parenting. Malaika’s rumoured relationship with Arjun Kapoor later became public, though they kept it quiet until 2019.

Arbaaz Khan acknowledged the maturation that comes with time when discussing his relationship with Malaika. Their shared responsibility as Arhaan’s parents has improved their relationship. Arbaaz emphasized the importance of being in a positive frame of mind for their child’s well-being, demonstrating their personal growth.