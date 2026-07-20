Malkajgiri Police launches women, child safety helplines

Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police B Sumati said that the helpline was launched with the tagline "A Single call can change everything. A single call can save a life."

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Malkajgiri police safety helpline app on a smartphone screen with police officers and children.
Women and Child safety helpline launched by Malkajgiri police

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Police on Monday, July 20, launched dedicated helplines for women and children in the commissionerate, urging residents to reach out for help without hesitation in case of distress.

Commissioner of Police B Sumati said the initiative was launched with the tagline “A single call can change everything, a single call can save a life.”

In a post on X, the Commissioner said the police were committed to ensuring safety “every hour, every day,” and appealed to anyone who felt unsafe, or knew someone who did, not to stay silent, saying help was “just one call away.”

Subhan Bakery

The police urged people to dial 100 for general assistance, 181 for women in distress, 1091 for round-the-clock help for women, and 1098, the child helpline, for care, support and protection.

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