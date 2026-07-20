Malkajgiri Police launches women, child safety helplines

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Police on Monday, July 20, launched dedicated helplines for women and children in the commissionerate, urging residents to reach out for help without hesitation in case of distress.

Commissioner of Police B Sumati said the initiative was launched with the tagline “A single call can change everything, a single call can save a life.”

In a post on X, the Commissioner said the police were committed to ensuring safety “every hour, every day,” and appealed to anyone who felt unsafe, or knew someone who did, not to stay silent, saying help was “just one call away.”

𝗔 𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴. 𝗔 𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗹𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝘀𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗮 𝗹𝗶𝗳𝗲.

Your safety is our commitment—every hour, every day.

If you or someone you know feels unsafe, don't stay silent. Help is just one call away.

Reach Out… pic.twitter.com/2iEHUF3zjq — Malkajgiri Police (@MalkajgiriCop) July 20, 2026

The police urged people to dial 100 for general assistance, 181 for women in distress, 1091 for round-the-clock help for women, and 1098, the child helpline, for care, support and protection.