Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam on his birthday

The CM remembered the late scientist and visionary leader for his contributions to the country.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 15th October 2025 1:56 pm IST
West Bengal CM
Mamata Banerjee (X)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid a heartfelt tribute to former President APJ Abdul Kalam on his birthday.

“Solemnly remembering former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. He was a great scientist and visionary leader, whose dedication and humility continue to motivate people to dream big and work for the nation’s progress,” Banerjee posted on X.

Abdul Kalam served as the 11th President from 2002 to 2007, and was widely recognised for his work in the fields of aerospace engineering and his pivotal role in the nation’s nuclear programme.

