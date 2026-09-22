Man alleges fraud after paying Rs 60 lakh for PSI post

Yadgir: Eight people have been booked by Kembhavi police following a complaint alleging that Rs 60 lakh was collected from a man on the promise of securing a Police Sub-Inspector post for his relative.

The complainant, Devendra from Tallalli (B) village in Surpur taluk, alleged that his brother’s wife was preparing for the PSI recruitment process when he was introduced to Girish. According to the complaint, Girish allegedly claimed that he could arrange the appointment and initially demanded Rs 1 crore.

Girish reportedly gave Devendra the contact details of several people, including Deepak, Shashank Gowda, Utteja, Shreyas Gowda and Anand. Believing the assurance, Devendra allegedly proceeded with the payments.

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The complaint states that Rs 20 lakh was handed over in cash to Girish and Deepak at a room in Arasinkunte on April 7. The complainant subsequently transferred a further Rs 40 lakh to accounts linked to Lakshmi Venkateshwara Enterprises, Utteja and M.C. Ranganath.

Devendra reportedly arranged the money by taking a home loan, selling agricultural land and borrowing from relatives. He allegedly made the payments in the belief that the promised PSI appointment would be secured.

The dispute surfaced after the expected recruitment did not materialise. When Devendra allegedly sought the return of the Rs 60 lakh, he claimed that the accused did not respond positively and neither the money nor the promised job was provided.

Based on his complaint, Kembhavi police registered an FIR against Girish, Deepak, Shashank Gowda, Utteja, Shreyas Gowda, Anand, M.C. Ranganath and Satya alias Satish.

The accused have been booked under Sections 316(2), 318(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police are investigating the alleged transactions, the accounts through which the money was transferred and the individual roles of those named in the complaint.

The allegations in the complaint are subject to investigation, and the police are expected to gather further evidence before determining the next course of action.