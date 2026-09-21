Controversial remark: Plaint against minister reaches Governor

Bengaluru: The controversy over Karnataka Excise Minister and Hassan district in-charge K.M. Shivalinge Gowda’s remarks on giving something to government officials has escalated, with social activist Dinesh Kallahalli approaching Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot seeking action against the minister.

Kallahalli has reportedly sent an email complaint to the Governor, alleging that Gowda’s remarks made during a Praja Seva Andolana meeting in Sakleshpur could encourage corruption. He has sought scrutiny of the minister’s statement and urged action, including the removal of Gowda from the Council of Ministers.

The controversy erupted after Gowda addressed a public grievance meeting at the Sakleshpur tahsildar’s office on September 19. Responding to a complaint about officials allegedly demanding money to complete government work, the minister said people could respectfully offer something to officials who helped get their work done, while adding that nobody should forcibly take money.

His comments drew an immediate reaction from some people present at the meeting. A participant questioned why citizens should give money to officials when they were already being paid salaries by the government. The exchange became heated, and a video of the remarks later circulated widely on social media.

Minister rejects allegation that he encouraged bribery

Kallahalli has cited Article 14 of the Constitution and Sections 7, 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, in his complaint, seeking examination of the statement in the context of laws dealing with bribery and corruption.

Gowda, however, has rejected the allegation that he encouraged bribery. Clarifying his remarks, he said he had not asked anyone to give money to officials and had only advised people to respect officers who perform their duties.

The minister said his comments were made against the backdrop of tension between farmers and officials at the meeting. He maintained that he had advised people to communicate respectfully after their work was completed and not to pay bribes.

Hassan Deputy Commissioner K.S. Latha Kumari, who was present at the programme, also said officials demanding bribes would face stringent legal action.

The complaint has now taken the controversy to the Governor’s office, while Gowda’s clarification has sought to distinguish his remarks from any endorsement of bribery.