Man arrested for attempted murder of friend in Attapur

The accused alleged that the victim was spreading rumours about him in the neighbourhood and among friends.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 28th January 2026 5:53 pm IST
Mohammed Arif

Hyderabad: The Attapur police arrested a man for allegedly attempting to kill an individual by attacking him with a blade over a small issue.

According to the police, the accused, Mohammed Arif, on January 24, came to the house of the victim, Mohammed Kaleem, at Chintalmet, Attapur and took him out on the pretext of discussing an issue.

When they reached Chintalmet, Arif took out a blade and attacked him on the neck.

Add as a preferred source on Google

“Arif alleged that Kaleem was spreading rumours about him in the neighbourhood and among friends, and came to sort out the issue with him. An argument took place between Kaleem and Arif during which the latter attacked Kaleem, leading to injuries,” said Attapur Station House Officer (SHO) K Nageshwar Rao.

Arif was arrested by the police and produced before the court. The court sent Arif to judicial custody. He is shifted to Central Prison Hyderabad at Chanchalguda.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 28th January 2026 5:53 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button