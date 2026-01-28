Man arrested for attempted murder of friend in Attapur

Hyderabad: The Attapur police arrested a man for allegedly attempting to kill an individual by attacking him with a blade over a small issue.

According to the police, the accused, Mohammed Arif, on January 24, came to the house of the victim, Mohammed Kaleem, at Chintalmet, Attapur and took him out on the pretext of discussing an issue.

When they reached Chintalmet, Arif took out a blade and attacked him on the neck.

“Arif alleged that Kaleem was spreading rumours about him in the neighbourhood and among friends, and came to sort out the issue with him. An argument took place between Kaleem and Arif during which the latter attacked Kaleem, leading to injuries,” said Attapur Station House Officer (SHO) K Nageshwar Rao.

Arif was arrested by the police and produced before the court. The court sent Arif to judicial custody. He is shifted to Central Prison Hyderabad at Chanchalguda.