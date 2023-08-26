Man arrested in Kolkata for leaking security-related information

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th August 2023 12:49 pm IST
Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Saturday said that its Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a man attempting a honey-trapping drive to extract confidential security information and passing them to a Pakistani secret service agency.

“Acting on credible information from a sister agency, the STF arrested the person late Friday for his direct involvement in activities prejudicial to the safety of the country,” said a top official of the city police.

The arrested individual has been identified as Bhakt Banshi Jha (36), a resident of Darbhanga district of Bihar.

He was summoned for questioning at the STF office at the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lal Bazar, Kolkata, on Friday evening.

After a long questioning session, Jha was arrested.

“Secret information like photographs, videographs and online chat could be found from his mobile phone during enquiry, which was shared to a suspected intelligence operative of Pakistan by the accused person,” the city police official said.

Jha will be presented to a lower court in Kolkata on Saturday and the public prosecutor will seek his police custody.

“He has been booked under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and the Indian Penal Code.

The intelligence operative of Pakistan, with whom Jha used to frequently chat through different social media platforms, has been identified as Aarushi Sharma.

Before coming to Kolkata, Jha had been residing in Delhi for quite some time, where he is believed to have taken photographs of vital defence installations and cantonments.

