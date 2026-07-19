Man beheads farmer for refusing liqour money in Asifabad

Hyderabad: A man hacked a farmer to death in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad District on July 17, and was arrested on Saturday, July 18.

The incident occurred in Rebbena mandal where the 65-year-old farmer, M Somaiah and his wife Karunabai were visiting their younger daughter’s house. On Friday morning, their elder daughter who had also come to meet them was scheduled to take a train to Hyderabad from Asifabad Road railway station at Rebbena.

Somaiah, his wife and their younger daughter accompanied her to the station to see her off. While the family was waiting for the train, Somaiah went out for tea at around 12:30 pm.

After having tea, he was heading back to the railway station when a local butcher, B Nagesh, 40, allegedly stopped him. Nagesh asked Somaiah for Rs 500 to buy liquor; Somaiah refused to give the money, and allegedly abused the butcher.

Enraged over the issue, Nagesh began following Somaiah and hacked the latter to death with an axe. Somaih was spot dead;

Speaking to Siasat.com, Rebbena Circle Inspector M Sanjay said, ” Nagesh and Somaiah did not know eachother, Nagesh killed Somaiah solely for refusing money.”

The police said that Nagesh was arrested for murder under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) . He has been sent to judicial custody.