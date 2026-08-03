Man carries ailing mother across swollen stream in Asifabad

Hyderabad: A man braved a swollen stream while carrying his ailing mother in Kunmarambheem Asifabad district of Telangana on Monday, August 3.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Anarpalli Vagu, near Borilalguda village, in Kerameri mandal. The man, identified as Ramdas, was seen carrying his mother, Duribai, who had a high fever. Ramdas waded through waist-deep water with Duribai sitting on his shoulder.

జ్వరంతో ఉన్న తల్లిని భుజాలపై ఎత్తుకొని వాగు దాటించిన కుమారుడు



కొమురం భీం ఆసిఫాబాద్ జిల్లా కెరెమెరి మండలం బోరీలాల్‌గూడ వద్ద అనార్‌పల్లి వాగు ఉధృతంగా ప్రవహిస్తుండడంతో రాకపోకలకు తీవ్ర అంతరాయం ఏర్పడింది. రాందాస్ అనే యువకుడు అనారోగ్యంతో ఉన్న తన తల్లి దూరిబాయిని భుజాలపై మోసుకుంటూ… pic.twitter.com/Vk5UO6nLHP — BIG TV Breaking News (@bigtvtelugu) August 3, 2026

Ramdas had to enter the stream, as there was no alternate route. A video of the man carrying his mother through the stream has been shared on social media. While some reports claim that Ramdas carried his mother on his shoulder, the video shows the mother-son duo walking side by side, wading through the stream.