Man carries ailing mother across swollen stream in Asifabad

According to reports, the incident occurred at Anarpalli Vagu near Borilalguda village in Kerameri mandal.

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Man carries mother through flooded stream in Asifabad district
Man carries mother through flooded stream in Asifabad district

Hyderabad: A man braved a swollen stream while carrying his ailing mother in Kunmarambheem Asifabad district of Telangana on Monday, August 3.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Anarpalli Vagu, near Borilalguda village, in Kerameri mandal. The man, identified as Ramdas, was seen carrying his mother, Duribai, who had a high fever. Ramdas waded through waist-deep water with Duribai sitting on his shoulder.

Ramdas had to enter the stream, as there was no alternate route. A video of the man carrying his mother through the stream has been shared on social media. While some reports claim that Ramdas carried his mother on his shoulder, the video shows the mother-son duo walking side by side, wading through the stream.

Subhan Bakery

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