Man caught with 19 vials of Mephentermine Sulphate in Bandlaguda

Hyderabad: Commissioner’s Task Force, along with the Bandlaguda police, on Friday, May 30, apprehended a person and seized 19 vials of Mephentermine Sulphate Injections.

The accused, Abdul Jibran Ansari, 30, is a welder and resident of Bandlaguda. On Friday, based on credible information, police apprehended the accused on his Honda Activa bike while he was in possession of the drug. It was found upon enquiry that he illegally procured the injections from one Sahendra Prasad, who is a resident of Gurugram, Haryana.

The accused planned to sell them at high prices to customers in the Bandlaguda area.

The police seized nineteen 10 ml vials of the drug, one Oppo mobile phone and a Honda Activa 125 from the accused, all worth Rs 1,25,000.

The police, in a press release, have advised the public against the use of the drug since it can cause cardiovascular complications.

“Mephentermine is a medication that can cause serious side effects, including cardiac arrest, high blood pressure and other cardiovascular complications. Using this medicine without a doctor’s prescription or supervision can be extremely dangerous and harmful to health. We strongly advise young individuals and the general public to avoid the misuse of Mephentermine or any similar stimulant medications,” the police said in their statement.