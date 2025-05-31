3 held for selling banned e-cigarettes worth Rs 6 lakh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three individuals have been arrested for allegedly selling banned Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS), popularly known as E-cigarettes. Police seized contraband worth Rs 6 lakh during the operation.

The accused have been identified as Syed Idris, Amer Khan and Mohd Asad.

According to reports, the accused procured the banned items from a supplier named Shakeer, a resident of Delhi, and sold them to local consumers at inflated prices to earn unlawful profits.

Also Read 2 held for selling 203 banned e cigarettes worth Rs 4.5 lakh

During the raid, police confiscated 109 banned E-cigarettes of various brands, including Elfbar 40K, Elfbar 30K, Elfbar 25K, Elfbar Raya D1, and Demon Killer, 2 two-wheelers, and three mobile phones used in the trade.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.



