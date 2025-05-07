2 held for selling 203 banned e cigarettes worth Rs 4.5 lakh

Hyderabad: Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly selling banned electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), commonly known as e-cigarettes, worth approximately Rs 4.5 lakh.
The accused have been identified as Mohd Zahed Hussain, 28, a lab technician and Syed Nazish Ahmed, 28, a student from Mogalpura.
According to officials, the accused was caught in possession of 203 e-cigarettes belonging to various brands, including ELF WORLD-MX (25,000 puffs), ELFBAR (25,000, 30,000, 14,000, 13,000, Pi-9000, and TE6000 puffs), KING X-PRO (12,000 puffs), LOST MARY-MT (15,000 puffs), NIMMDOX V2 (15,000 puffs), and others such as IJOY, IGET, BUGATTI ELITE, ATUS WARSHIP, OLIVE BAR AI SPACE, FUNKY LANDS, AL FAKHER, and PYNEPOD.
Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had procured the contraband from a man identified as Mohd Shoiab, a resident of Moghalpura, and were selling the banned products at inflated prices to earn illegal profits.
A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.