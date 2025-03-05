20-yr-old held for selling banned e cigarettes in Kalapathar

Police seized e-cigarettes worth Rs 2.52 lakh, along with a bike and an iPhone 15.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 5th March 2025 5:08 pm IST
Hyderabad police arrest 20-yr-old for selling banned e cigarettes
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly selling banned e-cigarettes. Police seized e-cigarettes worth Rs 2.52 lakh, along with a Yamaha FZS bike and an iPhone 15.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Waqaruddin from Kalapathar.

According to reports, the accused procured the banned Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) from a Delhi-based supplier named Rahul via an e-cart courier service.

MS Creative School

Hyderabad police revealed that the accused was working with his classmate, Laksh Goel from Hussaini Alam, selling high-puff e-cigarettes brands like Elfbar and I-Moment at inflated prices.

Also Read
Hyderabad: 310 e-cigarettes worth Rs 4 lakh seized, seller arrested

Upon reaching information, police arrested the accused.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, a man was arrested by the Hyderabad police for sourcing banned e-cigarettes and selling on high margins, seizing e-cigarettes worth Rs 4 lakh from his possession.

The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Mohammed Arbaaz, a resident of Kishanbagh, Hyderabad.

In a similar case, the city police arrested a person for allegedly selling e-cigarettes and vapes to minor students in Kalapathar. E-cigarettes and vapes worth Rs 8 lakh were seized from his possession at his residence in Khaja Nagar.

The accused, Mohammed Jaffer, 25, works as a rider in Rapido. He came into contact with the supplier of e-cigarettes, Ahmed, and discovered that it was a lucrative business.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 5th March 2025 5:08 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button