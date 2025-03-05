20-yr-old held for selling banned e cigarettes in Kalapathar

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly selling banned e-cigarettes. Police seized e-cigarettes worth Rs 2.52 lakh, along with a Yamaha FZS bike and an iPhone 15.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Waqaruddin from Kalapathar.

According to reports, the accused procured the banned Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems (ENDS) from a Delhi-based supplier named Rahul via an e-cart courier service.

Hyderabad police revealed that the accused was working with his classmate, Laksh Goel from Hussaini Alam, selling high-puff e-cigarettes brands like Elfbar and I-Moment at inflated prices.

Upon reaching information, police arrested the accused.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, a man was arrested by the Hyderabad police for sourcing banned e-cigarettes and selling on high margins, seizing e-cigarettes worth Rs 4 lakh from his possession.

The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Mohammed Arbaaz, a resident of Kishanbagh, Hyderabad.

In a similar case, the city police arrested a person for allegedly selling e-cigarettes and vapes to minor students in Kalapathar. E-cigarettes and vapes worth Rs 8 lakh were seized from his possession at his residence in Khaja Nagar.

The accused, Mohammed Jaffer, 25, works as a rider in Rapido. He came into contact with the supplier of e-cigarettes, Ahmed, and discovered that it was a lucrative business.