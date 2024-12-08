Hyderabad: 310 e-cigarettes worth Rs 4 lakh seized, seller arrested

Hyderabad: A man was arrested by the Bahadurpura Police accused of sourcing banned e-cigarettes and selling on high margins, seizing e-cigarettes worth Rs 4 lakh from his possession.

The arrested has been identified as 28-year-old Mohammed Arbaaz, a resident of Kishanbagh, Hyderabad.

According to the police, Arbaaz, who is in the ginger business near Bahadurpura X Roads, was selling banned e-cigarettes by sourcing from Mumbai.

On receiving credible information, the police apprehended Arbaaz and seized 310 e-cigarettes from his possession.

The police have registered a case against him under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act and initiated an investigation.

In another case, The South Zone Task Force arrested 12 people who were found gambling at Khalikhabar in Hyderabad. Police seized Rs 1.2 lakh in cash from them.

Acting on specific information, the team raided an open place near the Musi River at Kalikhabar and found notorious gambling organizer Basheer inviting participants to the place and allowing them to participate in a three-card gambling den after collecting a whooping commission.

Along with cash, police seized playing cards and mobile phones.

According to sources, Khadeer and Basheer are coordinating and organizing gambling at different places in the city and running a big network.

One of the organizers claims to be a driver working with senior bureaucrats and assuring the participants of managing the police with his connections.