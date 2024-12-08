Hyderabad: 3 held after woman dies at Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 premiere

Hyderabad: Three individuals have been arrested on Sunday, December 8 after the death of a woman due to asphyxiation as crowds ‘jostled’ at a film theatre during the premiere show of Allu’s Arjun latest film “Pushpa 2: The Rule”.

The accused have been identified as the owner of Sandhya theatre M Sandeep, 37, manager of Sandhya theatre M Nagaraju, 51, and the security manager, Gandhakam Vijay Chander, 53.

According to reports, 35-year-old Revathi lost her life and her young son was injured due to suffocation during a chaotic crowd surge at Sandhya theatre in Chikkadpally. The incident occurred around 9:30 pm during the premiere of the movie Pushpa 2 which saw a massive crowd gather in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the movie’s lead actor, Allu Arjun.

However, it was later revealed that there was no prior announcement from the theatre management or the actor’s team regarding his visit.

As the actor Allu Arjun arrived with his personal security team the situation escalated with the crowd attempting to enter the theatre alongside the actor. The security team was forced to push back the public which further aggravated the chaos leading to a dangerous influx of people into the theatre’s lower balcony area.

Upon noticing the incident, police officers on duty managed to pull them from the chaos and performed CPR on the victim before rushing both to nearby hospitals. Tragically, Revathi was declared dead at Durgabai Deshmukh Hospital, while her son remains in critical condition at a Super Speciality Hospital.

A case has been booked under section 105,118(1) read with 3(5) of BNS.

Earlier, the police registered the case against Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management, under sections 105 (Whoever commits culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 118(1)(punishment for intentionally causing hurt or grievous hurt) read with 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint by the deceased’s family.

Also Read Allu Arjun booked over woman’s death during Pushpa 2 Hyderabad premier

Allu Arjun announces Rs 25L for kin of woman killed in Pushpa 2 stampede

Tollywood film star Allu Arjun, on Friday, December 6, announced the donation of Rs 25 lakh as a goodwill gesture to the family of the woman who lost her life during the stampede that occurred during the premiere show of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The actor assured the grieving family that he would meet them personally and extend every possible assistance.

Allu Arjun also promised to take care of medical expenses of the boy, whose condition remained critical.