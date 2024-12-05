Allu Arjun booked over woman’s death during Pushpa 2 Hyderabad premier

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against actor Allu Arjun and others on Thursday, December 5 in connection with the death of a woman due to asphyxiation as crowds ‘jostled’ at a film theatre during the premiere show of the actor’s latest film “Pushpa 2: The Rule”

According to police, the victim has been identified as 35-year-old Revathi. She was accompanied by her 13-year-old son Sreethej who also suffered suffocation and is being treated in a hospital where he is kept under 48-hour observation.

The police registered the case against Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management, under sections 105 (Whoever commits culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 118(1)(punishment for intentionally causing hurt or grievous hurt) read with 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint by the deceased’s family.

“Case has been registered against Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management over the incident,” official sources told PTI.

Protest erupts outside Hyderabad theatre

Following the news of the woman’s death, a large protest erupted outside the movie theatre. The protesters, including members of the SFI students’ union and DYFI, staged an agitation demanding a ban on midnight premieres.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when a large number of fans thronged the Sandhya theatre here to have a glimpse of the Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun’s arrival sparks chaos at Pushpa 2 screening

Allu Arjun, who had arrived at the theatre to greet fans and watch the Pushpa 2 premiere, unintentionally sparked the chaos. As he entered and waved to the crowd, fans surged forward, breaking through barricades and pushing into the theatre gates.

The police, anticipating trouble, quickly cordoned off the area and closed the gates to prevent further incidents. Additional reinforcements were called in to manage the crowd and restore order.

The screening in Allu Arjun arrived was government’s approved benefit show which attracted massive crowds of eager fans celebrating the release of the much-anticipated film.

Despite the police using mild force to disperse the crowd, a stampede ensued, tragically resulting in the death of Revathi and leaving her family devastated. Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as injured fans were pulled to safety and rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

(With inputs of PTI)