Man climbs mobile tower in Nalgonda seeking Indiramma house

The man was identified as a 32-year-old, Mohammed Younus, a painter and resident of Chaitanya Nagar Colony.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Man climbs tower in Nalgonda over Indiramma housing scheme
Man climbs tower in Nalgonda over Indiramma housing scheme

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Nalgonda after a 32-year-old man climbed a mobile tower in Miryalguda town on Monday, July 27, demanding a house under the Indiramma Housing Scheme of the government.

The man was identified as Mohammed Younus, a painter and resident of Chaitanya Nagar Colony. He alleged that repeated requests for a house under the scheme have gone unheard.

He appealed to the authorities that his wife be given an Indramma house if something happens to him. Two-Town Circle Inspector, Soma Narasayya, along with personnel, rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the man.

Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, police said, “Younus had climbed the tower at 11 am, demanding the house. Miryalguda MLA B Laxma Reddy also came and assured that the government will allot a house to Younus. Satisfied with the MLA’s assurance, the painter descended from the tower.”

Indiramma housing scheme

The Indiramma Illu scheme was initiated in Telangana to enhance the living conditions of the disadvantaged and aim for the eradication of homelessness.

The program offers financial aid of INR 5 lakh to help chosen individuals construct their houses.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button