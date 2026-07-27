Man climbs mobile tower in Nalgonda seeking Indiramma house

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Nalgonda after a 32-year-old man climbed a mobile tower in Miryalguda town on Monday, July 27, demanding a house under the Indiramma Housing Scheme of the government.

The man was identified as Mohammed Younus, a painter and resident of Chaitanya Nagar Colony. He alleged that repeated requests for a house under the scheme have gone unheard.

He appealed to the authorities that his wife be given an Indramma house if something happens to him. Two-Town Circle Inspector, Soma Narasayya, along with personnel, rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the man.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, police said, “Younus had climbed the tower at 11 am, demanding the house. Miryalguda MLA B Laxma Reddy also came and assured that the government will allot a house to Younus. Satisfied with the MLA’s assurance, the painter descended from the tower.”

Indiramma housing scheme

The Indiramma Illu scheme was initiated in Telangana to enhance the living conditions of the disadvantaged and aim for the eradication of homelessness.

The program offers financial aid of INR 5 lakh to help chosen individuals construct their houses.