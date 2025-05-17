Man creates fake site, uses beggars’ Aadhaar to open bank accounts, held

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, May 17, for allegedly being involved in a social media fraud case.

The accused has been identified as Kuna Dharma Rao. He is originally from Amudalavalasa, Srikakulam, and currently resides in Srinivasa Boys Hostel, Dilsukhnagar.

The case came to light on February 18, when a victim, who runs an online business on YouTube, filed a complaint with the Hyderabad cybercrime police.

According to the complaint, the accused created fake Instagram and WhatsApp profiles to repeatedly contact and pressure her into meeting in person to purchase products. When she refused, he allegedly posted inappropriate and vulgar comments on her online platform, causing distress and risking damage to her business reputation.

Also Read Hyderabad businessman arrested in Rs 100 cr luxury car import scam

Investigation revealed that Kuna Dharma Rao created a fake website named “Sex Medisco Company” to lure people with promises of easy money, collecting funds under false pretences. He also opened fake bank accounts using Aadhaar cards belonging to beggars and forged identity cards. Furthermore, the accused used artificial intelligence tools to operate fake social media profiles and communicate with victims.

Based on credible information, police traced and arrested the accused. Officials also seized several items, including a laptop, mobile phones, debit cards, bank passbooks, SIM cards, Infosys ID cards, a hard disk, and Aadhaar cards.