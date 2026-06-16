Man fined Rs 10K for wasting drinking water in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Monday, June 16, imposed a Rs 10,000 fine on a Khairatabad resident for wasting drinking water.

The resident is a doctor by profession.

The action on the orders of Water Board Managing Director Ashok Reddy was taken during a sewerage inspection in Anand Nagar Colony. He noticed that drinking water overflowed from the sump or an overhead tank.

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He expressed anger at the water wastage and instructed officials to issue a notice and impose the fine.

During his inspection, Reddy observed that the accumulated slit is the root cause of the recurring overflow sewerage problems and directed officials to undertake special de-silting drives in the affected localities.

Reddy instructed officials to identify manholes that frequently overflow and mark them with red paint.

Waterlogging on Ramanthapur–Uppal Highway

A field inspection was conducted at the Modern Bakery Junction on the Ramanthapur–Uppal Highway where water stagnation in low-lying areas was discovered. Officials noted that the flow of stormwater drains during heavy rainfall accelerated waterlogging.

A coordinated measure undertaken with GHMC and HYDRAA to prevent waterlogging was suggested. Officials also directed that the sewerage trunk main, manholes and catch pits be urgently de-silted using super sucker machines.