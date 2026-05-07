Man found hanging from tree near Hyderabad’s Salar Jung Museum

Hyderabad: An unidentified man aged about 40 years was found hanging from a tree near the Salar Jung Museum in the early hours of Thursday, May 7.

The body was first spotted at around 6:30 am and has been shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary. Police suspect the deceased is a labourer; however, no personal information is available yet.

A case has been registered under Section 194 (unnatural or suspicious deaths) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and further investigation is underway.