Man from Andhra Pradesh, teenager held for roaming with weapons in Latur

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 18th January 2023 10:06 pm IST
Hyderabad: 15 nabbed for selling cricket match tickets in Black
(Representative image)

Latur: Police have detained a 20-year-old man hailing from Andhra Pradesh and a minor boy for allegedly roaming with a sword and other sharp weapons in Latur city of Maharashtra, a police official said on Wednesday.

Shrikant alias Chilkari Gurappa Pawar (20), a resident of a village in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, and the boy aged around 16 were detained on Tuesday after police received a tip-off about their movement, Local Crime Branch Inspector Gajanan Bhatlawande said.

The police officer, however, did not disclose whether the boy also hailed from Andhra Pradesh or was a local resident.

Also Read
TDP slams Andhra Pradesh CM for no representation at WEF summit

The duo, who had hidden weapons inside their shirts, was found roaming between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk and Rajiv Gandhi Chowk, he said.

Police have recovered an iron sword, a knife, a pair of scissors, and a battery from them, said Bhatlawande

Pawar has been booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act, he added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button