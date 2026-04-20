Man gives lift to elderly woman, takes off with gold chain in Telangana

Hyderabad: A 60-year-old woman who was returning home after visiting her daughter in Siddipet was attacked by a man after being given a lift on his bike. He reportedly fled with her mangalsutra (gold chain), weighing approximately 30 grams, police said.

Yadamma had gone to her daughter’s house on April 17. She was attacked while on her way back to her native place in Avunuru village of Mustabad mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday, April 20.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from Mustabad police said that Yadamma’s son-in-law had dropped her off at a bus stop and was looking for a ride to go the rest of the way.

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That is when the accused arrived on a bike, asking for directions to Mustabad. Yadamma told him that she was going in the same direction and asked him to give her a lift.

On the way, he veered the vehicle onto a dirt road and threw Yadamma on the ground. He then snatched her mangalsutra and took off from there.

Injured Yadamma made her way about 100 meters out before locals saw her and called the police and an ambulance. The 60-year-old has been shifted to a government hospital in Sircilla, where she is being treated for a fracture in her right shoulder and injuries on her face.

A case for robbery and assault has been registered at the Mustabad police station, and a hunt for the accused is underway.