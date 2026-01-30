Man held at Bengaluru Airport over bomb claim

Bengaluru: A 52-year-old man was held at the Kempegowda International Airport here for allegedly claiming that he had “two small bombs” inside his luggage, police said on Thursday.

The suspect, Abu Aqeel Azhar Chad, a resident of Wilson Garden in the city and a cloth merchant was with his associate at the airport on January 28 to board an Indigo flight to Ahmedabad, they said.

According to the FIR, Chad and his associate were preparing to board the flight. During the check at the Aerobridge Gate 30, Chad allegedly claimed that he had “two small bombs” inside his bag.

Subsequently, Chad was detained and handed over to the airport police, a senior police officer said.

Also Read Students evacuated after multiple Delhi schools gets bomb threat, turns out hoax

A case was booked against the accused under sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

During questioning, it was found that the suspect was irked with the heightened checks at the airport in place and so claimed that he had bombs inside his luggage, police said.

The suspect allegedly created a nuisance and a threatening atmosphere for other passengers, they added.